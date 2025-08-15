© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | News showcase: Yreka homeless camp; Karuk cultural burning; saving western bees

By Charlie Zimmermann
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT

JPR's Charlie Zimmermann hosts a showcase of news briefs from around our region.

JPR's Justin Higginbottom: A long-term homeless encampment in Yreka is cleared. Some find relief; others lose a home

Mountain West News Bureau's Murphy Woodhouse: With reforms in place, California’s Karuk Tribe works to reestablish cultural burning as 'common practice'

KUOW’s John Ryan: Keeping the buzz alive: saving western bumblebees

Charlie Zimmermann
Charlie Zimmermann is the Assistant Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. They plan themed weeks of programming, host occasional segments, produce podcasts, and keep everything running smoothly in “JX-land”.
