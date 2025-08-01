© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | Summer reading programs, civilians work to enforce sanctuary law, health clinics in jeopardy

By Charlie Zimmermann
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:56 AM PDT
Food bank volunteers in Sheridan, Ore., July 1 2025. The Grand Sheramina Food Bank distributes food twice monthly. More than 100 people came from rural West Yamhill County to collect food boxes.
Amelia Templeton / OPB
JPR's Charlie Zimmermann hosts a showcase of news features from around our region:

JPR's Charlie Zimmermann hosts a showcase of news features from around our region:

KLCC's Julia Boboc: Students and staff find success in Bethel School District Summer Reading Program

KLCC’s Rebecca Hansen-White: Interview: As contacts between Oregon police and immigration enforcement grows, a group is training communities to enforce sanctuary law

OPB's Amelia Templeton: Revived clinic brings hope to Sheridan, but Medicaid cuts threaten its future

