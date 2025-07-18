© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | News Features: New Oregon bill could hurt the most vulnerable; Bend's pet parade

By Charlie Zimmermann
Published July 18, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Bend, Oregon July 4th Pet Parade
Bend Parks and Recreation District
Bend, Oregon July 4th Pet Parade

JPR's Charlie Zimmermann hosts a showcase of news features from around our region.

JPR's Roman Battaglia: Community support helps keep a popular youth training program running in Southern Oregon

OPB's Meagan Cuthill: In pet-friendly Bend, a century-old parade celebrates all sorts of critters — almost

KLCC’s Rebecca Hansen-White: Rep. Val Hoyle says new budget bill will leave the state's vulnerable residents without healthcare

Charlie Zimmermann
Charlie Zimmermann is the Assistant Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. They plan themed weeks of programming, host occasional segments, produce podcasts, and keep everything running smoothly in “JX-land”.
