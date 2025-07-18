Mon 9:40 | News Features: New Oregon bill could hurt the most vulnerable; Bend's pet parade

JPR's Charlie Zimmermann hosts a showcase of news features from around our region.

JPR's Roman Battaglia: Community support helps keep a popular youth training program running in Southern Oregon

OPB's Meagan Cuthill: In pet-friendly Bend, a century-old parade celebrates all sorts of critters — almost

KLCC’s Rebecca Hansen-White: Rep. Val Hoyle says new budget bill will leave the state's vulnerable residents without healthcare