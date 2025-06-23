Tues 9:40 | Children's book by Native American author offers insight into ancestral care for river ecosystems

"I Love Salmon and Lampreys: A Native Story of Resilience" is a nonfiction children's book by Native American author Brook Thompson.

Brook is a member of the Yurok and Karuk tribes. Her book addresses the removal of dams on the Klamath River and is based on her childhood and ancestral heritage, caring for the river and the fish who depend on it.

JPR's Charlie Zimmermann discusses "I Love Salmon and Lampreys" with the author, Brook Thompson.