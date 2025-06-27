Mon 9:40 | Lions, guns and meth; Nez Perce youth fight wildfires; removing public land protections

JPR's Charlie Zimmermann hosts a collection of news features from around our region.

JPR's Justin Higginbottom: Lions, guns and meth: Inside the takedown of an Oregon roadside zoo

OPB's Jen Baires: Volunteers fill gaps in rural Oregon emergency medical care

NWPB's Lauren Paterson: Young Nez Perce firefighters step up as wildland crews shrink

JPR's Justin Higginbottom: Removing public land protections has Southern Oregon conservationists worried