Mon 9:40 | Lions, guns and meth; Nez Perce youth fight wildfires; removing public land protections

By Charlie Zimmermann,
JPR News Team
Published June 27, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
A lion paces in seen at West Coast Game Park Safari during a search of the facility by authorities.
Oregon State Police
A lion paces in seen at West Coast Game Park Safari during a search of the facility by authorities.

JPR's Charlie Zimmermann hosts a collection of news features from around our region.

JPR's Justin Higginbottom: Lions, guns and meth: Inside the takedown of an Oregon roadside zoo

OPB's Jen Baires: Volunteers fill gaps in rural Oregon emergency medical care

NWPB's Lauren Paterson: Young Nez Perce firefighters step up as wildland crews shrink

JPR's Justin Higginbottom: Removing public land protections has Southern Oregon conservationists worried

Charlie Zimmermann
Charlie Zimmermann is the Assistant Producer of the Jefferson Exchange.
JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
