Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Children's book by Native American author offers insight into ancestral care for river ecosystems

By Charlie Zimmermann,
Natalie Golay
Published April 22, 2025 at 11:38 AM PDT
Brook Thompson

"I Love Salmon and Lampreys: A Native Story of Resilience" is a nonfiction children's book by Native American author Brook Thompson.

Brook is a member of the Yurok and Karuk tribes. Her book addresses the removal of dams on the Klamath River and is based on her childhood and ancestral heritage, caring for the river and the fish who depend on it.

JPR's Charlie Zimmermann discusses "I Love Salmon and Lampreys" with the author, Brook Thompson.

