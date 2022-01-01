© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tiffany Eckert

Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.

When not tracking down a story, Tiffany spends time growing food and flowers, traveling, singing, and having fun with her family and friends.

