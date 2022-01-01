Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
When not tracking down a story, Tiffany spends time growing food and flowers, traveling, singing, and having fun with her family and friends.
KLCC’s Tiffany Eckert takes a trip down memory lane with Chuck and Sue Kesey on the 50th anniversary of the day their little, local creamery was saved by the Grateful Dead.
New state regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from Oregon’s bays and inlets.
The Oregon Department of Revenue will soon begin distributing $600 checks to qualifying households.
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children under five—pediatric providers are preparing for the initial wave of tiny patients to get their first shots.
As COVID-19 continues to circulate in communities, Oregon health officials are seeing something else: A surprising summer surge in other viruses usually seen in fall and winter.
Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas has left the nation grief stricken. And communities everywhere are assessing their readiness for multiple injury and mass transfusion events.
That leaves Oregon's total number of infections lower than that of most of the rest of the country.
With demand for COVID-19 vaccine beginning to wane across the state, the Oregon Health Authority is working to distribute over 700,000 viable doses of vaccine still on hand—before they goe to waste.
As the Omicron surge appears to have reached its peak in Oregon, FEMA- the Federal Emergency Management Agency--will begin demobilizing its COVID-19 vaccine units.
The Oregon Coast Trail (OCT) stretches along the entire 362-mile coastline-- from Washington to California. There are some gaps along the way-- disconnected sections of trail that pose safety concerns for hikers. Now, the public is asked to provide feedback on plans to reconnect the OCT.
In response to the Omicron surge, the University of Oregon’s COVID-19 Monitoring and Assessment Program, or MAP, has begun offering free testing to people with mild viral symptoms. KLCC visited the outdoor testing site, which operates safely from an unlikely spot on the campus.
Oregon’s foreclosure moratorium ended December 31. Beginning in January, homeowners who used this protection may be expected to resume mortgage payments and catch up on those missed.