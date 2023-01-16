Oregon's pandemic emergency food benefits will stop in March

Starting back in April, 2020, the extra benefits were provided to help qualifying individuals and families get enough healthy food during the COVID-19 emergency. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced February will be the final month that the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars.

The change comes out of the recently passed Congressional Congressional Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023. Under the new legislation, SNAP households will receive their last emergency payment on March 2.

Oregon SNAP recipients saw additional emergency food benefits added to their EBT cards in November.

Regular SNAP benefits will continue to be added to recipients’ electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards between the first and the ninth of each month. Oregonians who receive SNAP are encouraged to prepare for the change in their food benefits.

In a statement, ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht said, “As Oregon continues to be impacted by COVID-19, we know that without these emergency food benefits some in Oregon may experience hardship and hunger. We encourage them to contact our partners at 211, Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

Find out what your regular SNAP benefit amount is. Knowing your regular SNAP benefit can help you budget. You can check how much your regular benefits are by accessing your EBT account online at http://www.ebtEDGE.com or by logging into your ONE account at Benefits.oregon.gov.

