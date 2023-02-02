FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon and other states

The attacks occurred between May and July of last year. The FBI said Molotov cocktail explosives were used against the Oregon Right to Life headquarters in Keizer and the Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center. There was also an arson attempt at the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland.

Federal Bureau of Investigations The FBI shared footage of a Molotov cocktail inside the burned out remains of the Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center.

Kieran Ramsey is Special Agent in Charge for the FBI in Oregon.

“If somebody uses a Molotov cocktail, that’s a really serious thing,” he said. “And when we talk about political violence—we in law enforcement, we in the FBI-- we don’t care about the politics, we care about the violence.”

Ramsey said any violent form of political retaliation will not stand. “Because today it may be this place-- but tomorrow it could be someplace that you care about,” he said.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips on the three arsons.

Ramesy said the FBI has surveillance footage from two of the crimes and added there are two potential federal charges in play: arson and the Freedom of Access to Clinics Entrances or FACE Act.

Federal Bureau of Investigations The FBI said the Mother & Child Education Center in Portland was vandalized and targeted for arson in June and July of 2022. The building was spray-painted with the words, "If abortion ain't safe neither RU JR" and "JANES RVVGG."

Given the nature of the attacks, Ramsey said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives is now offering an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction in the Oregon cases.

The FBI’s national office published a press release with information and surveillance photos about 10 nationwide cases and is encouraging tips. Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), to contact their local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

“We are asking the public to take a look at these photos and videos and if you recognize anything that could be helpful to our investigation, please reach out,” said Ramsey.

Besides the Oregon attacks, authorities are seeking information about seven other instances of arson and vandalism at anti-abortion and pro-abortion organizations in other states, including an anti-abortion political group in Wisconsin and a Planned Parenthood in California.

Copyright 2023 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.