Eugene is home to nation's first-ever licensed psilocybin service center

In 2020, voters passed Measure 109, the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. Under its rules, psychedelic-assisted therapy requires a trained facilitator in a licensed service center.

Cathy Rosewell Jonas is a clinical social worker and founder of Eugene Psychedelic Integrative Center or EPIC Healing Eugene.

“In 2021, I heard that Oregon was going to legalize psilocybin in service centers and I knew I wanted to be in line,” Jonas said.

She completed a 300-hour psychedelic-assisted therapy training and started building a support team. Jonas said there are already 80 people on a waiting list. “The majority of the people that are coming have PTSD and trauma. Probably a good third are very depressed.”

Jonas said she has also been approached by a few people who are reaching the end of life and feel existential angst. “This is the classic stuff that has been researched for psychedelics.”

EPIC Healing Eugene will offer individualized psychedelic preparation and integration sessions. “What happens with this is you’re going to see a path. Everybody does,” Jonas said. “And ultimately, it’s up to you to walk through the door or walk on that path. But, ultimately that will happen.”

Jonas expects to open her “doors of perception” to clients in a couple weeks and could serve up to 30 people a month.

Medical insurance does not cover these assisted therapy sessions or the cost of the psilocybin medicine. The out-of-pocket cost to clients at EPIC Healing Eugene varies but it is not cheap. Jonas said price varies depending on how much medicine is taken and whether it’s a group experience or individual.

With OHA’s licensing of the first ever psilocybin service center in the state and nation, Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section Manager Angie Allbee said, “This is such a historic moment as psilocybin services will soon become available in Oregon, and we appreciate the strong commitment to client safety and access as service center doors prepare to open.”

Anyone interested in accessing psilocybin services can learn more by going to the Access Psilocybin Services webpage, which includes:



The OPS Licensee Directory – This directory contains details from OPS licensees who consented to have their information published.

Links to required client intake documents – Clients must review and complete these with a licensed facilitator before participating in an administration session.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, service centers will sell psilocybin products that were produced by licensed manufacturers and tested by licensed laboratories. To date, OPS has issued three manufacturer licenses, one laboratory license, five facilitator licenses, and 84 worker permits. OPS expects to issue more licenses and worker permits in the coming months.

OHA created a psilocybin fact sheet with information about the naturally occurring compound. Even as psilocybin will soon be therapeutic option for Oregonians, it is still a Schedule I substance under the Federal Controlled Substances Act.

