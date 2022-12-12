OHA recommends return to indoor masking as respiratory illnesses rage

According to the Oregon Health Authority, Influenza activity has doubled for five consecutive weeks. Hospitalization rates for the elderly with flu have increased ten-fold.

Dr. Ray Moreno works at Portland’s Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He said we need to get back to the prevention tactic that works.

“If you are in crowded spaces, wear a mask. Masks work,” Moreno said. “And how do we know this? When we look over these past years with the very strict masking—we didn’t see much Influenza in our communities. We didn’t see much RSV. So, masks really work to protect us from these respiratory illnesses.”

Moreno added before the holiday get togethers, everyone who can, should get the flu shot and COVID-19 booster.

Respiratory illnesses are taking a serious toll on infants and children and pushing emergency departments to the brink. Portland physician Wendy Hasson is with Randall Children’s Hospital. She has some has strong advice for adults.

“I have admitted many patients over the last two weeks with the flu,” Hasson said, “and I have not admitted a single patient who has received the flu vaccine. Flu vaccines work. They keep kids out of the hospital and I cannot stress this enough if you’ve been on the fence about getting your flu vaccine, now is the time.”

Hasson joins the Oregon Health Authority in recommending that adults and children over two wear masks in crowded indoor spaces during this respiratory season.

