Election 2022

-
Oregon wildfires are worsening. But fire prevention doesn’t look like a top priority for governor candidatesOregon wildfires have become increasingly catastrophic every year, and scientists say they’re only going to get worse. But you wouldn’t know it by following the state’s gubernatorial primary.
-
Commissioner Val Hoyle's decision to run for Congress left an open seat atop the state's Bureau of Labor and Industries.
-
While the former president can ignore Oregon, it's hard for Republicans in Oregon to ignore him.
-
Oregon’s only Republican representative, Cliff Bentz, faces challengers from the left and right during the upcoming May primary election. Here’s what to expect for the Congressional District 2 race.
-
Gov. Gavin Newsom and other California Democrats are counting on abortion rights to drive their voters to the polls. But some may still care more about crime, homelessness and inflation.
-
“The last few years have seen a really troubling rise in bigoted and anti-democracy activity in our society, in our politics,” one expert told OPB.
-
Once ballots for the June primary election arrive in the mail, California voters might do a double-take when they find two races with Senator Alex Padilla.
-
A poll shows Oregon voters are focused on housing affordability and homelessness.
-
With ballots still making their way to people’s homes, more than 70,000 voters have already returned theirs for an early turnout of about 2.4%.
-
Most say they would support new restrictions on Oregonians' access to reproductive health care, while others say they’d respect current state law.
-
Education and schools have been widely discussed as a problem to be solved in Oregon, and the solutions candidates are offering vary.
-
Republican candidates across the country are appealing to voters by claiming their allegiance to Donald Trump. But in California, many won’t even say if they voted for him.
-
Want to know more about the candidates running for governor in Oregon’s primary election? JPR partnered with media outlets across the state to bring you this side-by-side comparison.
-
The Klamath Basin provides a cautionary tale for Oregon about the need to plan more intentionally and sustainably with its shrinking water supply.