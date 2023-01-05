Oregon had the nation’s highest turnout rate in the November 2022 election

For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s election.

Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling now leads a national effort to expand voting from home.

He says the state just barely came out on top, when measuring turnout among all eligible Oregonians.

”61.5% of all the eligible citizens in Oregon cast a ballot in our election,” he said, “and we edged out Maine by .05%”

Keisling said Oregon has had a relatively high turnout rate since the state implemented its pioneering vote-by-mail system 25 years ago. But he said the numbers have really ramped up since Oregon’s “motor voter” law went into effect in 2015. That law automatically registers people to vote when they get a driver’s license.

”So getting to No. 1, first time in modern history, is an achievement,” he said.

Oregon saw several big ticket statewide ballot items in 2022, including a governor’s race with three top candidates as well as measures on gun restrictions, health care as a right in its constitution, removal of slavery exceptions in the constitution and limits on walkouts by state lawmakers.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Perrin Thompson kisses her ballot for luck and does a little dance before dropping it into a drop site outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Voters wait outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022. Oregon voters can vote by mail-in ballot, drop ballots at secure sites, or vote in-person

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Voters at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022. Oregon voters can vote by mail-in ballot, drop ballots at secure sites, or vote in-person

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Orion Meyer sorts ballots at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.

Bradley W. Parks / / Christine Drazan speaks to supporters at her election night party held at the Oregon Garden in Silverton, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.

Jonathan Levinson / / Tina Kotek takes the podium at the Democratic Party of Oregon’s election night event, held Nov. 8, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Portland.

Jonathan Levinson / / Tina Kotek greets supporters at the Democratic Party of Oregon’s election night event, held Nov. 8, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Portland.

Kristian Foden-Vencil / / Betsy Johnson at her election night party at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion in St. Helens, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022. Johnson conceded, and stated, “While the outcome fell short of what we wanted, I believe this campaign was a success. We made an impact.”

Kristian Foden-Vencil / / Betsy Johnson supporters take a photo with an ice sculpture in the shape of Johnson’s signature glasses, as they attend her election night party at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion in St. Helens, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.

Jonathan Levinson / / Incumbent U.S. Senator Ron Wyden wins, and takes the podium at the Democratic Party of Oregon’s election night event, held Nov. 8, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Portland at the Convention Center.

Jonathan Levinson / / U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley takes the podium at the Democratic Party of Oregon’s election night event, held Nov. 8, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Portland at the Convention Center.

Bradley W. Parks / / Attendees watch election returns at Christine Drazan’s election night party held at the Oregon Garden in Silverton, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.

Jonathan Levinson / / Christina Stephenson speaks after winning the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries commissioner position on Nov. 8, 2022, at the Democratic Party of Oregon’s election night event, at the Hyatt Regency Portland.

Rebecca Ellis / / Rene Gonzalez address the crowd at his election party downtown Portland, Ore., after early results show him in the lead, Nov. 8, 2022.

Meerah Powell / / Incumbent Portland commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty speaks to a crowd of supporters at The Jack London Revue, a jazz club in downtown Portland, Ore., on Nov. 8, 2022.

Jonathan Levinson / / The Democratic Party of Oregon’s election night event kicks off with the Pledge of Allegiance, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Portland at the Convention Center.

Jonathan Levinson / / Portland resident Xander Almeida, left, attends the Democratic Party of Oregon’s election night event, held Nov. 8, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Portland at the Convention Center.

Jonathan Levinson / / Supporters at the Democratic Party of Oregon’s election night event hold signs to celebrate U.S. Senator Ron Wyden’s win, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Portland at the Convention Center.

Joni Auden Land / / Democratic candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner mingles with supports at Silver Moon Brewery in Bend, Ore., on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2022. She's running for Oregon's Fifth Congressional District, a tight race that has attracted national attention.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Voters at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022. Oregon voters can vote by mail-in ballot, drop ballots at secure sites, or vote in-person

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / A voter drops a ballot outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022. Oregon voters can vote by mail-in ballot, drop ballots at secure sites, or vote in-person

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / At the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022, Delores Terry, left, and Diane Fitzpatrick work the phone lines, answering questions for voters.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / / Ballots are sorted and wait to be counted at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.

