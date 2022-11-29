Far-right candidates win in Shasta County supervisors races

Races for two Board of Supervisor seats were close throughout the election. Results posted Tuesday from the Shasta County Department of Elections show Kevin Crye defeated Redding City Council member Erin Resner in District 1 by 90 votes. In District 5, Anderson Mayor Baron Browning lost to Chris Kelstrom by 445 votes.

With those victories, far-right members in Shasta County now control four out of five seats on the Board of Supervisors.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Resner wrote "I hope Kevin will choose to step up and represent everyone in our community despite the differences of opinion that exist."

The right-wing majority has been controversial since the beginning of the year. They fired top county officials, lifted COVID-19 restrictions and took hardline conservative viewpoints on LGBTQ rights and abortion.