Politics & Government

Far-right candidates win in Shasta County supervisors races

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published November 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM PST
Two headshots of men, Left is Kevin Crye and right is Chris Kelstrom
Kevin Crye & Chris Kelstrom
/
Campaign websites
From left to right: Kevin Crye and Chris Kelstrom, winners of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors races

Final vote tallies were announced in Shasta County on Tuesday. The conservative wing of the county board will take an even greater share of control after both of their candidates won.

Races for two Board of Supervisor seats were close throughout the election. Results posted Tuesday from the Shasta County Department of Elections show Kevin Crye defeated Redding City Council member Erin Resner in District 1 by 90 votes. In District 5, Anderson Mayor Baron Browning lost to Chris Kelstrom by 445 votes.

With those victories, far-right members in Shasta County now control four out of five seats on the Board of Supervisors.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Resner wrote "I hope Kevin will choose to step up and represent everyone in our community despite the differences of opinion that exist."

The right-wing majority has been controversial since the beginning of the year. They fired top county officials, lifted COVID-19 restrictions and took hardline conservative viewpoints on LGBTQ rights and abortion.

Roman Battaglia
After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the west coast.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
