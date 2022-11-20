© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government

California election results: The most interesting numbers, in 7 charts

By Ben Christopher / CalMatters
Published November 20, 2022 at 6:17 AM PST
FresnoElection-LV_CM_05.jpg
Larry Valenzuela
/
CalMatters/CatchLight Local
Voters leave the elections office in downtown Fresno after dropping off their ballots on Nov. 8, 2022.

After a flurry of called races, victories proclaimed and concessions offered across 52 congressional districts, 100 state Assembly and Senate contests, nine statewide races for constitutional offices and seven propositions on the California ballot, it can be hard to wrap your head around what exactly happened.

Fortunately, we’ve boiled it down to a few pictures — a scatter plot, a bar chart, seating charts, color-coded maps — to show what this latest electoral exercise tells us about who wields power in the state Capitol, the state’s sharp political divisions and the mind-numbing magnitude of electoral spending.

Take these charts with a grain of salt for now. There are still 1 million ballots left to tally, as of 5 p.m. Friday. That’s all part of a tried, true and prolonged process that often has the rest of the nation waiting for weeks on California’s vote totals.

But some clear trends are beginning to emerge. Here are a few of them, presented in technicolor.

CalMatters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics. 

Ben Christopher / CalMatters
