California election results: The most interesting numbers, in 7 charts

Fortunately, we’ve boiled it down to a few pictures — a scatter plot, a bar chart, seating charts, color-coded maps — to show what this latest electoral exercise tells us about who wields power in the state Capitol, the state’s sharp political divisions and the mind-numbing magnitude of electoral spending.

Take these charts with a grain of salt for now. There are still 1 million ballots left to tally, as of 5 p.m. Friday. That’s all part of a tried, true and prolonged process that often has the rest of the nation waiting for weeks on California’s vote totals.

But some clear trends are beginning to emerge. Here are a few of them, presented in technicolor.

