Lillian Mongeau Hughes

Lillian Mongeau HughesOregon Public Broadcasting
-
A law professor says Measure 114, which Oregon voters approved in the fall and is currently held up by legal challenges, will likely go to the U.S. Supreme Court.
-
Report: Threats against abortion providers have spiked, especially in states like Oregon, WashingtonThreats and acts of violence against abortion providers increased dramatically in 2022, according to data collected each year by the National Abortion Federation, a professional association.
-
Oregon Health Authority officials said in a statement the mpox vaccine is free and readily available to Oregonians.
-
Dueling federal rulings leave abortion drug access in limbo, as Oregon, Washington prepare to fight backA federal court in Texas has ruled that the 23-year-old FDA approval of mifepristone should be overturned. But a federal court in Washington has ruled the FDA must continue to make the drug available in some states, including Oregon and Washington, but not California..
-
Oregon’s overall school-age vaccination rate lags the national average. Pop-up clinics help kids to catch up with required shots before the Feb. 15 deadline.
-
If granted, the petition would allow the voter-approved magazine ban and completed background check requirement to go into immediate effect.
-
Oregon State Police say they won’t get through background check backlog before gun measure takes effectNew gun law set to go into effect next week will require a permit to purchase for anyone with a pending firearm background check, according to state police.
-
Multnomah County health officials urge many families to reconsider Thanksgiving as RSV infections surgeMultnomah County Health officials are recommending families with children three years old and younger consider skipping Thanksgiving gatherings. They say anyone who feels sick, anyone in fragile health and anyone elderly should also consider making other plans.
-
Since the passage of Measure 114, the daily average number of background check requests filed by gun dealers has nearly quadrupled.
-
For many on both sides, the passage of Measure 114 feels deeply personal and will change day-to-day life.
-
Measure 114 calls for a permit to purchase system for firearms and a ban on high-capacity magazines
-
In early returns, Oregonians appear to be favoring Measure 113, which would limit Legislature walkoutsOregon voters appear to have impaired the ability of state lawmakers in the minority party to block contentious bills by fleeing the Capitol, a maneuver Republicans employed in 2019 and 2020.