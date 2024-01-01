Sage Van Wing

Sage Van WingOregon Public Broadcasting
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival's new artistic director has started his new job. Tim Bond spent 11 seasons from the mid-'90s to the early 2000s at the Ashland-based festival. Now he's returning to become the artistic leader at a time of serious turmoil for the repertory company.
A law professor says Measure 114, which Oregon voters approved in the fall and is currently held up by legal challenges, will likely go to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Until last Friday, Oregon tenants who had applied for emergency rental assistance had protection from eviction for nonpayment.
Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks.
Andrew Schwartz, manager of the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory for the University of California Berkeley, says researchers across the West are using outdated models and measurements to predict drought.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Rick Spinrad would oversee several marine and climate research offices, as well as the National Weather Service and National Marine Fisheries Service.
The Oregon Health Authority issued guidance this weekend allowing the continued use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
What makes it possible for firefighters to do the work they do? A very well-organized incident command team sets up a small city on the edge of the wilderness.
This year there are four bills in the legislature that would allow counties to opt out of the statewide ban on hunting cougars with dogs.
The Tule Lake internment camp on Oregon's southern border was in many ways the most notorious of the 10 detention centers.
PacifiCorp has filed for permission from the federal government to transfer its license for four Klamath River dams to a new corporation that was set up with the sole purpose of taking the dams down.
The author's latest book is divided into 10 chapters taking on different events that occurred in the history of the world's largest body of water.