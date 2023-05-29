Troy Brynelson

Troy BrynelsonOregon Public Broadcasting
-
The federal agency said dozens of firefighters earned $200 a day while working about 70 hours a week.
-
There is little time to reflect for congressional freshmen, especially those who flipped their districts from one-party control.
-
The Washington state congresswoman was one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6. And she is one of three who are on the ballot Tuesday — in Washington and in Michigan.
-
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler took center stage during the impeachment trial after sharing an account of Trump siding with the Capitol mob. The Washington Republican is now bracing for the fallout.
-
Police say they’re also bracing for a large turnout on Wednesday at the Oregon Capitol
-
Attorneys for nine people arrested in a controversial homeless camp sweep in Medford say they are not deterred by the city’s recent decision to uphold criminal charges.
-
Journalists, legal observers and people assisting the unhoused went to Hawthorne Park on Sept. 22 to observe the sweep. Almost a dozen wound up in handcuffs.
-
Eight people arrested by the Medford Police Department during a recent homeless camp sweep said late Sunday night they plan to sue the city, its police department and Jackson County.
-
As demonstrations in Portland against police brutality and systemic racism approach their 100th consecutive day Saturday, local and state leaders are preparing for potential violence over the coming weekend.
-
Four nurses who spoke to OPB about their time working during the pandemic say PeaceHealth Southwest hospital failed to address the concerns of frontline workers most endangered by COVID-19.