Since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2024 over public camping bans, enforcement has followed different paths in communities across Southern Oregon and far Northern California.

Records gathered by JPR show that while some locations, like Grants Pass, saw increases in the number of charges and citations filed over time, many others, including Eureka, showed similar numbers across the years.

While municipalities each had different approaches, local officials say the ruling had little impact on their strategies.

Jane Vaughan / JPR One of the city of Grants Pass's homeless resting sites downtown. Shown on May 15, 2026. It has since closed.

In City of Grants Pass v. Johnson, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the city’s ban against homeless people camping in public spaces, ruling that the enforcement of its public camping laws didn’t violate the Eighth Amendment.

Eric Tars, senior policy director at the National Homelessness Law Center, said the decision encouraged some communities to adopt new restrictions .

“We've seen the evidence of hundreds of communities passing new ordinances criminalizing homelessness, criminalizing camping and sleeping,” he said.

JPR gathered data through open records requests for charges and citations of unlawful obstruction, criminal trespass and prohibited camping for the two years before and after the Johnson decision.

JPR selected these charges because they are frequently associated with homelessness, whether that’s illegal camping, trespassing on property or physically obstructing a right-of-way, although some of these charges might be for people who aren’t homeless.

Grants Pass: ‘all about behavior’

Grants Pass recorded four prohibited camping charges in the year before the Supreme Court ruling. In the year after, that number rose to 41.

In JPR’s comparison of the year before and after the ruling, obstruction charges increased from zero to four and trespass charges increased from 1,151 to 1,221.

Police Chief Warren Hensman said the ruling hasn’t changed his department’s approach.

“It's all about behavior. If somebody is breaking the law, we're going to enforce it,” he said. “We will do that, but we do it with a good heart. We do it in a very firm but fair way.”

Grants Pass has faced years of litigation over its response to homelessness. Despite the Supreme Court win, the city also had to contend with an Oregon law that limits how cities can restrict sleeping and camping on public property.

House Bill 3115 , passed in 2021 as Johnson was wending its way through the court system, requires cities’ restrictions on sitting, lying or sleeping outdoors to be “objectively reasonable.”

“We are unable to utilize that Supreme Court case decision the way other states can,” Hensman said about the state law.

A separate lawsuit filed against Grants Pass under that law in 2025 ended in a settlement requiring the city to ensure accessible resting space for at least 150 people for one year.

Hensman said his department focuses on what he calls “livability issues,” including trespassing, disorderly behavior, trash, public urination, public drinking and drug use.

Whether an officer issues a citation or an arrest is up to the officer’s discretion, he said, and might depend on how busy the officer is that day.

The department also frequently uses the community-based sobering center.

“If we can keep you out of the criminal justice system, I think that's probably a really good option,” Hensman said.

Meanwhile, he said the situation is improving in Grants Pass.

“Sometimes we're quick to forget how bad it was up here. It was really, really bad,” he said. “The community was frustrated. They were upset. They were bothered. They didn't feel safe.”

The city was able to close its homeless resting sites earlier this year after the Parker’s Place Village shelter opened . Hensman said he’s confident there’s less crime there now than there was at the resting sites.

The city also created a civil exclusion zone this summer to ban people from parts of downtown after being charged with certain crimes, like assault or felonies.

Hensman said these recent changes have gone relatively smoothly, but his department’s work continues.

Eureka: ‘more compassionate’

Even without the more restrictive state law, Eureka’s data regarding these charges is even lower.

In four years, there’s only been one obstruction charge in the city of about 25,000. In the years pre- and post-Johnson, trespassing charges increased from 59 to 61. And each of the latter three years JPR examined had only one charge for prohibited camping.

City Manager Miles Slattery said the city’s approach has been in the works for years, and the Supreme Court ruling did little to change it.

“We're much more compassionate than other communities and spend a lot more time and effort on social service programming and mental health programming than other communities,” he said.

The city’s Uplift Eureka program offers housing assistance, community outreach, resource navigation and other services. The police department’s community safety engagement team includes a homeless liaison, homeless outreach workers and a substance abuse/mental health professional.

Slattery said the city housed more than 250 homeless people over the past two years and plans to open another homeless shelter early next year.

But he also wants stronger penalties for people who refuse services.

The city reduced camping violations from misdemeanors to infractions in 2020 . The goal, Slattery said, was to divert folks away from the criminal justice system and toward the services they needed.

“It never really worked because infractions don't carry the accountability that a misdemeanor does,” he said.

Slattery said offenders declined to participate in job skills training or other alternatives to receiving a ticket.

“They always told us to kick rocks,” he said. “We never got any participation because they knew an infraction wasn't going to result in anything.”

Slattery said the city needs stronger tools to address people who refuse services and prevent others from using public spaces. He also raised concerns about crimes among homeless people.

He wants more accountability to balance with compassion.

In May 2025 , the City Council rejected a proposal to make violations misdemeanors again after hundreds of residents spoke in opposition.

Slattery said the city isn’t enforcing its camping ordinance. The council recently discussed moving camping regulations out of parks and recreation code and into a standalone ordinance.

Slattery said he hopes that process will make a change in the city, even though he finds the goal of solving homelessness unrealistic.

Medford: a ‘dedicated team’

Medford’s prohibited camping charges dropped from 625 to 409 in JPR’s comparison of the year before and after the Supreme Court ruling.

Lt. Rebecca Pietila attributes much of the decline to the police department’s livability team, a “dedicated team” that works to connect the city's homeless population with services.

The team has reported a marked decrease in the city’s number of homeless encampments over the years.

“It's kind of ebbed and flowed between service providing and also enforcement because those two things go hand in hand,” Pietila said.

The city’s prohibited camping ordinance and civil exclusion ordinance also helped, she said.

Medford participates in the county’s deflection program and is working to build out a livability court to connect people with treatment.

Other charges in the city have followed different patterns. Trespass charges increased from the year before the ruling to the year after, from 2,319 to 2,872.

Pietila said that wasn’t due to an intentional change in their policing style.

Rather, she attributes the varied results to a larger livability team, the expansion of the civil exclusion zone , which led to more trespassing citations, and municipal code changes that better defined an established camp.

Pietila said the greatest challenges the livability team faces are persistent drug use, mental health issues and the need for more housing.

“There are partners that are housing folks all over our community. But then what?” she said. “We have all of those services, but we don't have enough in our area, I don't think, to support the need, and so we kind of have this backlog of folks in shelter.”

Looking elsewhere

Taken together, the data paints a complex picture of both successes and challenges, mirroring mixed national results.

While many places across the country have created stricter rules , others have gone in a different direction, like Milwaukee, Wisconsin , which invested in the housing first model and reported a 92% reduction in its homeless population.

Oftentimes, Tars said, passing strict ordinances can be politically convenient for officials responding to complaints about encampments.

Screengrab from Google Maps The site where Eureka plans to construct a new homeless shelter in February.

“If you pass that ordinance, make it illegal to be in that park, you can go back to that constituent and say, ‘I solved your problem,’ even though I haven't actually solved the bigger problem,” he said.

Tars is adamant that criminalization doesn’t solve homelessness. He said he wants more focus on broader policies that affect homelessness, including health care and wages.

“Those are the scales of things that are actually going to make a dent in the homelessness crisis,” he said.