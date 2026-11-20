ScienceWorks will pause most activities later this month as the hands-on educational museum transitions to a community science center.

The facility, which has operated in Ashland for more than 25 years, plans to relaunch in 2027 with new resources for everyone from teens to older adults.

ScienceWorks board President Kirk Drake described the facility’s future as something like a tech incubator, helping develop and keep talent in the Rogue Valley.

“How do we prevent that brain drain?” Drake said.

He imagines ScienceWorks including 3D printing, AI hackathons and opportunities for local entrepreneurs. Drake pointed to the Rogue X in Medford, which includes recreation, aquatic and event spaces, as a successful multiuse facility.

Drake said the changes would hopefully attract new revenue. The organization has historically relied on grants and donations to stay afloat, he said, but cuts in federal funding have made it harder to get contributions.

“There's a lot of organizations that need a lot of support right now, and everybody's competing for those same dollars,” Drake said.

He said the board decided ScienceWorks needed drastic change to keep operating, and closing during that transition was the easiest option.

Drake noted the timing might be hard news for Ashland parents.

This week, the Ashland School District proposed closing Bellview Elementary School and TRAILS Outdoor School in part because of declining enrollment. Some parents worry Ashland risks losing important institutions for young families.

Drake said the new ScienceWorks will keep the hands-on activities for children.

Regular operations will end on Nov. 29. ScienceWorks will honor scheduled field trips and birthday parties through Dec. 17. New details about the facility’s future will be shared in the spring.