Employees say they were discouraged from union activity, while Klamath Falls City Schools defended its communications as efforts to inform staff.
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Wild bees are helping guide Klamath River restoration, providing pollen data that could shape planting in former reservoirs after dam removal.
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Five alternative designs could reconnect the Klamath River and Lower Klamath refuge, restoring water flows and improving habitat for birds and fish.
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Klamath schools are connecting high school students with hands-on EMT and firefighting training as rural communities face workforce shortages.
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Introduced trout changed historically fishless lakes in Northern California. Scientists hope removing them will help native frogs and salamanders recover.
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After decades of F-15 pilot training, Kingsley Field is preparing for a new mission. Local leaders say the approval offers economic security for the region.
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JPR reporters discuss the Modoc Nation’s land purchases, modest gains on Oregon student tests and a South Coast school board’s curriculum decision.
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In the 1860s, war split the Modoc of the Klamath Basin — some exiled to Oklahoma, others absorbed into the Klamath Tribes. Now, the descendants of the exiled band are returning to reclaim that lost homeland.
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September 25 is the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. The Klamath Tribes used the occasion to bring attention to murdered and missing indigenous people.
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Klamath tribal members are getting hands-on construction training designed to lead to paid apprenticeships and other skilled-trades jobs.
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Nearly 15,500 Klamath Basin birds have died from avian botulism. Hear how water deliveries slowed the deaths and revived talks about a long-term solution.
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Nearly 14,000 birds have died in a Klamath Basin botulism outbreak, prompting cooperation and renewed interest in a long-term water strategy.
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Klamath County Fire District 3 can't afford to keep its ambulance service running in a district that makes up about a quarter of the county geographically.