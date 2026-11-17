The Ashland School District has released a proposal to close Belleview Elementary School and TRAILS Outdoor School and use their buildings for other programs.

The plan comes after months of work to address declining enrollment and rising costs. District leaders estimate it would save about $4.7 million in its first year.

The school board is tentatively scheduled to decide in December. If approved, the changes would take effect next school year.

Under the proposal, Walker would serve kindergarten through second grade, Helman would serve grades three through five, and Ashland Middle School would serve grades six through eight. Grades nine through 12 would remain at Ashland High School.

Bellview would be used for early learning and family services, while the TRAILS campus would be used for career, college and community learning, depending on funding and partners.

Ashland School District Proposed changes for the Ashland School District buildings.

The proposal also calls for stronger academic support, continued alternative and online programs, and a new flexible learning option.

According to the district, enrollment is projected to decline by 13% over the next four years, reducing state funding.

The district has previously adopted other cost-cutting measures, but leaders say broader changes are needed to keep the district financially stable. The district has not finalized staff cuts.

Ashleigh Cropper, co-president of Bellview's parent-teacher organization, called the proposal "deeply concerning and disheartening."

She would have preferred the district close TRAILS and Willow Wind Community Learning Center, both schools of choice, before closing any neighborhood schools.

Cropper said the plan to group students by grade at different schools would keep her sons from attending the same school until they overlap for one year in high school.

“My 4-year-old is trying to understand this and loves his brother and wants to be in school with him,” she said. “They are dividing families.”

Cropper also said the proposed differences in start times across campuses would make it difficult to drop off each of her children on time.

Ashland City Councilor Dylan Bloom, a district parent, asked the district in a Facebook statement to develop a different model. He said the proposed timeline is too short, the savings are not guaranteed and the plan puts the burden on neighborhood families.

Bloom also requested a comparison of data on each school’s educational performance to help determine whether the closure decisions are well-founded.

District leaders said in the proposal that they considered multiple options and delaying changes would leave the district facing the same enrollment problems.

“We have an opportunity now to make a thoughtful, proactive decision grounded in community priorities, educational goals, and long-term sustainability,” the proposal reads.

The district will hold three community town halls each beginning at 6 p.m., on Nov. 17, 18 and 23 to discuss the proposal.

Community members can complete an online feedback survey through Nov. 30.