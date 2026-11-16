Lawsuit alleges jail staff abused Josephine County inmate during a mental health crisis

A former inmate has sued Josephine County in federal court, claiming he faced abuse in jail during a psychiatric crisis.

Sephiran Roberts was arrested on charges of theft in 2024. His complaint notes he has a history of serious mental illness.

Instead of adequate medical care, Roberts alleges he was restrained for up to 12 hours a day with a full-body straitjacket known as “the wrap.” Roberts had attempted suicide in the jail previously and shown destructive behavior, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint also alleges jail staff beat and tased Roberts — who developed open sores on his wrists — while preventing access to his attorney and legal documents.

Josephine County did not respond to requests for comment.

David Boyer, an attorney with Disability Rights Oregon and representing Roberts, said many Oregon jails lack adequate mental health resources.

“We're seeing it in jails around the state,” Boyer said.

He said effective treatment would have lessened Roberts’ symptoms.

“Just the minimum level of mental health and medical care would have prevented all of this restraint,” Boyer said.

Roberts was eventually transferred to a state hospital before being released.

The lawsuit also alleges Josephine County may have not retained video of Roberts in custody. The law requires staff to save relevant footage if expecting litigation.

The county was sued in 2020 after the suicide of Janelle Marie Butterfield while she was in her segregation cell. Boyer said jail staff should have provided more resources to Roberts in light of that case.

The complaint is seeking damages and asking for a jury trial.