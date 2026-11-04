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Initial results show Josephine County jail levy voted down

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM PST
Josephine County has a crowded field of six candidates running for County Commission Seat 1. Three of the candidates, Colene Martin, Tracy Thompson and John West, participated in a JPR candidates forum on April 8, 2026.
KTVL-10
The Josephine County Sheriff's Office has relied on a law enforcement levy to funds its jail and juvenile justice program.

Josephine County projects cutting jail capacity by more than half and ending juvenile detention operations without renewed funding. The levy expires in June.

Josephine County voters appear to have rejected a five-year renewal of a property tax that funds the county’s adult jail and juvenile detention center.

Preliminary results show about 55% voted against Measure 17-129.

Without renewed funding, the county projects it would cut the adult jail’s capacity by more than half and end juvenile detention operations, according to its explanation in the voters’ pamphlet. The current levy expires June 30, 2027.

Measure 17-129 would have continued the existing tax rate of 93 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising about $57 million over five years.

The current county commissioners supported the measure. Former commissioners John West, Herman Baertschiger and Andreas Blech submitted arguments against it in the voters’ pamphlet.

They criticized the measure’s wording, saying it did not guarantee funding for juvenile detention. The measure would have maintained the adult jail’s capacity at 185 inmates and, “when possible, partially fund juvenile detention operations.”

Opponents also criticized the projected revenue. They said rising property values meant the measure would collect about $20 million more over five years than the original 2017 levy, despite maintaining the same tax rate.

The county could put another proposal before voters in May, before the current levy expires.
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Elections Top StoriesOregon NewsElection 2026Josephine CountyRogue Valley NewsSheriff's officejailAppfeed
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
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