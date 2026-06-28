2 years after Grants Pass, 14 states, 350 cities have tougher laws on street homelessness

States have varied in their approaches toward street homelessness since the 2024 ruling, including imposing statewide camping bans on public lands, setting mandates for local governments to enforce those bans and, in some cases, allowing property owners to sue their local government if they do not comply with enforcement of statewide camping bans, according to details gathered by the National Homelessness Law Center.

This year, Louisiana made unauthorized public camping a crime and created a Homelessness Court program, where an unhoused person charged with a crime could seek treatment as an alternative to jail time. Indiana’s new law, which bans unauthorized camping, sleeping and sheltering on state or local public land, goes into effect in July.

Georgia and Oklahoma enacted Safe Neighborhood laws, which allow property owners to seek compensation from local governments if they fail to enforce laws tied to public camping, loitering and panhandling. Some measures have been modeled after legislation drafted by groups such as the conservative think tanks Cicero Institute and the Goldwater Institute.

There were fewer homeless people in the United States on a single night in January 2025 than in January 2024, but homelessness increased in 28 states, according to the latest federal count.

This story was originally produced by Stateline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network which includes Oregon Capital Chronicle, and is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

