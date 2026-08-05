Grants Pass new 150-bed homeless shelter nears full occupancy

Grants Pass’s newest homeless shelter is assigning the last of its 150 beds this week, after months of work.

Parker’s Place Village is housing homeless folks in rooms made of shipping containers. The shelter is part of the city's broader effort to address its homelessness crisis, especially after years of lawsuits over its treatment of homeless residents.

The city still needs to approve final occupancy for a few rooms, but the project is getting close to its final goal of 150 people, with a line forming outside Tuesday to assign the last 26 beds.

Jane Vaughan / JPR Homeless folks line up outside Parker's Place Village on Aug, 4, 2026, hoping to get one of the last 26 beds.

Ramona Tustin moved in for the third time Tuesday. She said she had left the site twice before because of her attitude, but she doesn’t want to live in her car anymore.

"I love it," she said. "I'm glad Bernie [Woodard] and the staff's blood and sweat and tears went into it since March."

Bernie Woodard, of Elk Island Trading Group and Alternative Living Solutions, has been leading construction. He said an enclosure for dumpsters is being finalized and then work to build laundry and shower services will begin. Parker's Place Village also recently added a front fence and gate and hired private security overnight.

A few people were able to move in Tuesday, but many who were assigned rooms have to wait for final city approval, which Woodard hopes will be soon.

He walked new residents through the site rules.

Jane Vaughan / JPR Ramona Tustin moved into Parker's Place Village for the third time on August 4, 2026.

"You follow the rules, and you get to stay," he said. "[The] bottom line is no drugs and alcohol, okay? Don't bring it in. You guys don't want it in here. It's just going to create problems for everybody."

Each resident must sign a guest intake agreement to follow the program rules.

Gary Nichols is helping manage the site. He gave new residents a tour while advising them not to mess it up.

"Why lose something that's good? This is the next step to get you guys off the street," he said. "We work on getting you guys in programs."

Jane Vaughan / JPR Gary Nichols gives new residents a tour of Parker's Place Village on Aug. 4, 2026.

Residents who misbehave will be written up. Anyone caught with drugs or alcohol on site is immediately kicked out.

According to Nichols, the project's model is working so far.

"I just had another lady go to treatment, which is awesome. She just left this morning crying and everything," he said. "Our main focus is getting people in treatment, housing, jobs, and we've been succeeding in all that, and so we're doing what we're supposed to be doing."

This project has been months in the making and was funded by a $1.2 million grant from the city.

Jane Vaughan / JPR A sign at Grants Pass's only remaining city-owned resting site advertises new rooms available at Parker's Place Village on Aug. 4, 2026.

Under the terms of the grant, Parker's Place Village must be staffed around the clock, comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and provide basic services, including security, sanitation and drinking water.

Residents also must have access to case management, housing navigation, workforce development, medical services and substance use recovery or mental health support.

The nonprofit MINT and other local organizations will provide these services for residents. Once construction is complete, MINT is expected to assume management of the site. The goal is for people to stay there for no longer than three months.

With much of the work finished and almost all the rooms filled, Woodard reflected on how much has been accomplished.

"I'm in a community that wanted to help get something done, and I was able to help get it done," he said. "I'm feeling pretty proud right now, to be honest. It feels like we've done something nobody else has been able to do."

Getting Parker’s Place Village up to full capacity will also allow the city to close its public campsites downtown, according to a lawsuit settlement.

On Tuesday, only one city campsite appeared to be open, near the police station.