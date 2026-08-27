A $390K gift will help expand this crowded Grants Pass teen center

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley has received a $390,000 anonymous donation to expand services for middle and high school students.

The donation was made through a donor-advised fund managed by the Four Way Community Foundation. The foundation says it is its largest grant since 1994.

"It is extraordinary," said Jessica King, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley. "It is game-changing for our programs."

King said the anonymous donor has supported the organization for nearly 30 years.

Jessica King The guitar club is one of many programs provided by the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley

The money comes as the Boys & Girls Clubs prepares to move its Grants Pass teen program into a new, larger building on Washington Boulevard. The current teen center is about 1,000 square feet and serves an average of 80 middle and high school students a day, according to King.

Another longtime supporter purchased the new 3,200-square-foot building and is paying for its renovation. The new teen center is scheduled to open in January.

The $390,000 donation will help cover operating costs and improvements to the center's outdoor space. It will also pay for a bus and a van to transport young people.

King said the added transportation will make it easier to take students on field trips and bring them to the club, where they can receive meals prepared at its main Grants Pass clubhouse.

“What I'm so excited about is just being able to open the doors of possibility for all of our middle and high school students,” King said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs offers its teen programs free to middle and high school students.

“We've seen the need grow,” she said.

Jessica King Members of the Chefs Club, one of the many programs of the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley

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