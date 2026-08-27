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The Jefferson Exchange

Humboldt film office beats global production hubs for top award

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 27, 2026 at 3:22 PM PDT
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Cassandra Hesseltine, Humboldt Del Norte Film Commissioner, and Anibal Polanco, deputy director of the commission, receive the Location Managers Guild International award for Outstanding Film Commission.
Courtesy of Cassandra Hesseltine
Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commissioner Cassandra Hesseltine and Deputy Commissioner Anibal Polanco receive the Location Managers Guild International award for Outstanding Film Commission in Santa Monica, California, on Aug. 22, 2026.

The Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission has won an international award for its work helping bring the Leonardo DiCaprio film “One Battle After Another” to California's North Coast.

The commission received the Outstanding Film Commission/Office award at the 13th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards on Aug. 22 in Santa Monica. It competed against film offices representing London, New York, New Jersey and Colombia.

“I can't even believe that we won the award,” Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commissioner Cassandra Hesseltine said.

The recognition follows years of work by the small Northern California film office. Hesseltine first met with the production team in 2019, several years before filming on “One Battle After Another” began in Humboldt County in January 2024.

Preparing for the production required coordinating with local governments and public safety agencies. Hesseltine said the film commission and location team brought local officials together before filming to prepare for scenes involving fast cars, sirens and other disruptions.

The production spent about $2.1 million locally, made 990 local hires and worked with more than 90 local vendors, according to the film commission.

“Especially during winter, especially in a rural area with a depressed economy, it's extremely helpful,” Hesseltine said.

“One Battle After Another,” written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, was released in 2025.

Hesseltine, who also serves as president of Film Liaisons in California Statewide, said she hopes the award raises the profile of the North Coast as a filming destination.

“It really sets the tone of California is still here to stay, and we're ready to play,” Hesseltine said.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay