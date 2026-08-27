Humboldt film office beats global production hubs for top award

The Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission has won an international award for its work helping bring the Leonardo DiCaprio film “One Battle After Another” to California's North Coast.

The commission received the Outstanding Film Commission/Office award at the 13th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards on Aug. 22 in Santa Monica. It competed against film offices representing London, New York, New Jersey and Colombia.

“I can't even believe that we won the award,” Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commissioner Cassandra Hesseltine said.

The recognition follows years of work by the small Northern California film office. Hesseltine first met with the production team in 2019, several years before filming on “One Battle After Another” began in Humboldt County in January 2024.

Preparing for the production required coordinating with local governments and public safety agencies. Hesseltine said the film commission and location team brought local officials together before filming to prepare for scenes involving fast cars, sirens and other disruptions.

The production spent about $2.1 million locally, made 990 local hires and worked with more than 90 local vendors, according to the film commission.

“Especially during winter, especially in a rural area with a depressed economy, it's extremely helpful,” Hesseltine said.

“One Battle After Another,” written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, was released in 2025.

Hesseltine, who also serves as president of Film Liaisons in California Statewide, said she hopes the award raises the profile of the North Coast as a filming destination.

“It really sets the tone of California is still here to stay, and we're ready to play,” Hesseltine said.

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