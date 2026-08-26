What Roadless Rule repeal could mean for Oregon

The Trump administration is moving forward with a proposal to repeal protections that limit road construction and timber harvest in undeveloped areas of the national forest system.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the proposal Aug. 18, and the Forest Service published the proposed rule two days later. Public comments are due Sept. 21.

The Jefferson Exchange is revisiting a September 2025 interview with U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas and Haleigh Martin of KS Wild because the administration’s effort has entered a new stage.

Salinas, a Democrat who represents parts of the northern Willamette Valley, is seeking reelection in November.

Last year, the USDA announced that it would study repealing the Roadless Rule. It has now released the proposed rule and a draft environmental analysis, opening a new public comment period.

The 2001 Roadless Rule established restrictions covering 58.5 million acres of land. The proposal would rescind the national rule, though separate rules for Idaho and Colorado would remain.

Repeal would not immediately authorize logging or road construction. Projects would still need to comply with individual forest plans and undergo environmental review.

Competing arguments over wildfire

The Forest Service says repeal would give local officials greater flexibility to address wildfire threats and forest health. Its analysis estimates existing forest plans could permit permanent roads on about 18.2 million acres where the Roadless Rule currently prohibits them.

In a written response to the Jefferson Exchange, the agency said roads can improve firefighter access when communities are threatened. Its formal analysis also acknowledges that greater public access can increase human-caused fire ignitions.

Martin said rescinding the rule is not necessary for wildfire response because it already contains limited exceptions for roads and timber removal. She called for greater use of thinning, prescribed fire and cultural burning.

“It isn't so simple as just building more roads to mitigate fire,” Martin said.

Salinas introduced legislation in 2025 that would put the rule’s protections into federal law. She acknowledged that the bill would need Republican support to advance.

Salinas encouraged opponents of the repeal to comment, even if they believe the administration has already decided what it will do.

“It is still important to have our voices and to have our ideas on the record,” Salinas said.

The Forest Service says it will consider the comments before issuing a final rule.