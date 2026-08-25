How Fort Bragg is adapting after lumber and fishing declined

Fort Bragg, California, is turning to new housing projects and municipal broadband as the Northern California coastal city works to adapt its economy beyond tourism.

The city of about 7,000 residents once relied heavily on lumber mills and commercial fishing. Tourism and service-sector jobs now play a larger role, but Mayor Jason Godeke said many of those jobs do not pay enough to keep pace with housing costs.

“That economic challenge, and housing challenge particularly, is one of the things we're really working on,” Godeke said.

Godeke, a former middle school art teacher and university professor, said the city is encouraging homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, to increase the housing supply.

“Our town's set up very well for ADUs,” he said.

Fort Bragg has also approved an 86-unit rental development and is working to establish a community land trust, which Godeke said could help local workers build equity.

The mayor said the city also wants to diversify its economy and attract businesses that can operate remotely.

“One of the ways we're trying to do that is by putting in municipal broadband,” Godeke said.

Construction on Fort Bragg’s fiber-optic network began in April 2025. The city says the service will be available to homes and businesses.

Godeke said his teaching experience has helped him navigate disagreements over the city’s future.

“I feel like my experience in the classroom has been super helpful that way, and it helps me not take things personally,” he said.

Here's a short walking tour of downtown Fort Bragg, produced by Backpack Around The World.

Discover Fort Bragg, California | A Peaceful Walk by the Pacific

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