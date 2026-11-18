Rogue Valley food assistance organizations say they’re struggling to keep families fed as demand grows and federal funding shrinks.

Leaders from ACCESS, Rogue Food Unites and the Ashland Community Food Bank described households turning to multiple food sources as groceries compete with housing, utilities and other bills.

Dana Daniels, food programs director at ACCESS, said reduced federal funding has made it harder to meet community needs.

“Because the federal funding has decreased, it's definitely created issues in itself," Daniels said. "We're all just trying to stay afloat and do what we can to support our community and continue feeding the people."

ACCESS, Jackson County’s regional food bank, provides food, housing and utility assistance.

Anne-Marie Rodriguez, director of programs at Rogue Food Unites, said barriers to nutritious food extend beyond what individual households can afford.

“Access to nutritious food has increasingly been treated as a privilege, and that is due to many systemic problems,” Rodriguez said.

Rogue Food Unites serves about 1,700 people each week through free farmers markets that purchase produce directly from local growers, according to Rodriguez.

Catie Mahoney, executive director of the Ashland Community Food Bank, said a recent survey linked larger household size with greater food insecurity in the Ashland region.

“The safety net that we all are working to provide is extremely impacted because many households are having to receive food from multiple sources,” Mahoney said.

People who need food assistance can find pantry locations and distribution schedules through ACCESS, Rogue Food Unites and Ashland Community Food Bank.

Courtesy of ACCESS Unete staff and volunteers pose at the El Mercadito de Gratis food pantry.

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