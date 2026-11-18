When Grand Kyiv Ballet’s dancers take the stage in Medford and Ashland this December, some of the light will come from their costumes.

The Ukrainian company’s “The Nutcracker: Symphony of Lights” pairs the traditional Christmas story with illuminated costumes made in Ukraine.

For founder and artistic director Oleksandr Stoianov, the tour also serves a purpose beyond the holiday performances: sustaining Ukrainian ballet as war, blackouts and cold disrupt the training of its next generation of dancers.

The company performs Dec. 3 at Medford’s Holly Theatre and Dec. 15 at the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University in Ashland. Both performances begin at 7 p.m.

Stoianov said a lighting engineer controls the costumes’ illumination remotely from the lighting booth.

“With these costumes we have more [of a] Christmas mood,” he said.

The production also uses less stage lighting, allowing the costumes to stand out as the dancers move.

The technology creates an additional challenge for the performers. Stoianov estimated that the costumes add about two pounds each, along with connectors the dancers must manage. Despite the extra equipment, he said their priority is giving audiences a performance they enjoy.

Some of the batteries powering the costumes are like those used in Ukrainian drones, Stoianov said.

The company’s international performances continue while its homeland is at war.

“It's a real war, and people still die,” he said.

Stoianov said young dancers in Ukraine struggle to maintain their daily lives and training amid the disruptions.

“They can't have [a] normal life, normal ballet practice,” he said.

The company seeks to promote Ukrainian culture abroad while keeping opportunities available for future dancers.

“We try to give [a] future for our art, for Ukrainian art,” Stoianov said.

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