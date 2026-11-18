Artist Micah Blacklight wants Southern Oregon residents to meet the artists they don’t yet know exist.

He envisions gatherings where several artists share their work, talk with visitors and help potential supporters discover something that interests them. The goal would be to build relationships between artists and audiences.

Three artists under one roof

Blacklight’s latest exhibition brings together three artists from his own household: himself, his wife, Opie Snow, and their 13-year-old daughter, Sphynx.

Their work is on display at White Rabbit Clubhouse in downtown Ashland, where each artist has a wall.

Micah Blacklight 'KIN' is an exhibit produced by Ashland artist Micah Blacklight, alongside his wife and daughter. It is on display at the White Rabbit Clubhouse in downtown Ashland through December.

Sphynx’s digitally created pieces, influenced by anime, were printed and framed. Snow’s work includes large-scale oil portraits. Blacklight experimented with mixed media and a format he described as almost, but not quite, a comic.

Both parents are full-time artists. Blacklight said they wanted to give their daughter room to explore without imposing expectations about what she should become.

At home, the three sometimes work quietly on separate projects, wearing headphones and listening to different music. Their artwork fills the house.

Blacklight said continuing to experiment matters in his own work.

“What I'm most proud of in my work is that I don't stop,” he said.

He hopes visitors to the exhibition encounter three distinct artistic voices, then reconsider the work when they discover the artists belong to one family.

“I want them to experience joy,” Blacklight said.

Courtesy of Micah Blacklight Ashland artist Micah Blacklight

Bringing touring musicians to small venues

Concert producers Ashley Bradfield and Charlsie MacWilliams found their way into the business through a shared interest in live music.

“We actually both worked at a gym together, and we kept seeing each other out of town at the same show,” MacWilliams said.

They decided to talk about bringing more of those performances to Southern Oregon. MacWilliams was managing a venue, giving them a place to produce their first three shows together.

The two founded Crash & C-Mac Productions. Their bookings have included fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and they are presenting Jim Lauderdale with Southern Oregon musicians the Fretwells at the Hivve in Grants Pass on Nov. 20.

Crash and C-Mac website Ashley Bradfield (Crash) and Charlsie MacWilliams (C-Mac) co-founded Crash and C-Mac Productions in southern Oregon.

MacWilliams, who grew up in Grants Pass and participated in dance and ballet, said they saw an opportunity to bring accomplished musicians into smaller local venues.

Bradfield also brought experience in community organizing and nonprofit work. When she learned MusicOregon was planning a Southern Oregon listening session, she contacted the organization to get involved.

Discussing MusicOregon’s statewide listening-session findings, Bradfield said music workers wanted more opportunities to connect, find places to perform and receive equitable pay. She also cited concerns about health insurance and retirement benefits.

“But one of the things that we saw is that people are really looking for more opportunities within the industry itself to connect,” Bradfield said.

She said another gathering is planned for the winter to share the findings and provide an opportunity to network.

Blacklight sees similar possibilities in gatherings that introduce several artists to the public. But he said organizers would need to consider compensation: Artists need new audiences, and an offer of exposure alone may not persuade them to participate.

Events

Jim Lauderdale performs with the Fretwells on Nov. 20 at the Hivve in Grants Pass. Doors open at 7 p.m.

on Nov. 20 at the Hivve in Grants Pass. Doors open at 7 p.m. “KIN,” an exhibition featuring work by Micah Blacklight, Opie Snow and Sphynx, is on display at White Rabbit Clubhouse, 5 N. Main St., Suite 2, in Ashland.

Guests

Vanessa Finney , JPR Arts reporter, host of podcast The Creative Way

, JPR Arts reporter, host of podcast Dave Jackson , JPR music director and host of Open Air on JPR's Rhythm and News Service

, JPR music director and host of on JPR's Rhythm and News Service Micah Blacklight , visual artist

, visual artist Ashley Bradfield and Charlsie MacWilliams, event producers, Crash & C-MAC Productions

