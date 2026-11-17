Phoenix has brought City Hall, police and a fire station under one roof and added businesses since the 2020 Almeda Fire. Mayor Al Muelhoefer sees those changes as signs of recovery.

The Southern Oregon city also faces challenges, including the closure of its main grocery store.

Muelhoefer said the city’s strategic plan helps guide decisions about development and public services.

“We want to make sure we’re following what we said we were going to do in the plan,” he said.

The Phoenix Government and Public Safety Center houses City Hall, the police department and a Jackson County Fire District No. 5 station.

Businesses such as the Phoodery also contribute to what Muelhoefer sees as the city’s distinctive appeal.

“People come to Phoenix because they want uniqueness,” he said. “They want something they can’t find anywhere else.”

Muelhoefer said being present at community events and building relationships with residents are important parts of his job as mayor.

“You really need to be out at events,” he said. “You need to be in the forefront of your community so that when people have problems, you’ve established an environment that’s open.”

Phoenix’s annual tree lighting is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Muelhoefer said the connections among residents are part of what makes the city special.

“I wish it could be exported everywhere because it’s a feeling of love and support,” he said.

Natalie Golay / JPR Phoenix Mayor Al Muelhoefer (right) joins Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Nov. 17, 2026.

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