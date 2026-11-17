Dorothy B. Hughes wanted to write poetry and serious literature before turning to crime fiction. The writer, who later lived in Ashland, became known for suspense novels that explored psychology, gender and race.

Her life and work are the subject of Southern Oregon University professor emeritus Edwin Battistella’s biography, “Dorothy B. Hughes: A Poet Turns to Crime.”

Battistella began looking into Hughes while researching writers with Ashland connections. He went on to examine a career that included 14 novels, poetry, nonfiction and book reviews.

“She saw crime fiction evolve from hard-boiled action to moody noirish social commentary and was often on the leading edge of its evolution,” Battistella said.

Born in Kansas City in 1904, Hughes studied journalism at the University of Missouri and later attended Columbia University. Her poetry won recognition through the Yale Series of Younger Poets before she turned to mystery writing.

Her crime fiction became known for its psychological realism.

“In noir, everybody is a little bit suspicious of everybody else, and they often don’t get what they want,” Battistella said.

Hughes also challenged the genre’s treatment of women, including in “In a Lonely Place.”

“A lot of what you see in later feminist criticism of crime writing shows up early on in Hughes’s work,” Battistella said.

Her novels also addressed social issues, including race in “The Expendable Man.”

Battistella said Hughes maintained friendships with people who faced blacklisting during the Red Scare of the 1950s.

“She was a progressive socially, but she didn’t want to be seen as a communist,” he said.

Still, he said, she refused to abandon her friends.

“She would go and have lunch with them and invite them out, and not turn her back on her friends.”

Hughes’ writing extended beyond crime fiction to poetry, a university history and a biography of mystery writer Erle Stanley Gardner. She also worked as a book reviewer and received Mystery Writers of America’s Grand Master honor.

“She didn’t want to just have a recurring serial character,” Battistella said. “She wanted to try her hand at all sorts of writing, and she ended up doing that.”

Battistella said learning about other writers’ lives can offer encouragement to writers today.

“It’s aspirational to learn about other writers and what they’ve gone through and what they’ve accomplished,” he said.

Guest: Edwin Battistella, professor emeritus at Southern Oregon University and author of “Dorothy B. Hughes: A Poet Turns to Crime.”

Ed Battistella Edwin Battistella, professor emeritus at Southern Oregon University, meticulously researched the life of Ashland resident, Dorothy B. Hughes and published a biography about the impact of her life on the fiction writing industry.

Guest