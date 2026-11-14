JPR Live Session - The Fretwells

Jimmy and Dee Fretwell are well known in Southern Oregon music scene. From organizing The West Coast Country Music Festival, their music store - Hilltop Music, to Jimmy's work in various music projects around the region. Dee at one time was the production assistant on JPR's Jefferson Exchange.

Earlier this year, Jimmy released Analog Sound - his debut solo record, and was an artist in residence at the Shaniko Music Sanctuary in Shaniko, Oregon.

He blends folk and country with sharp, introspective storytelling, and a wry sense of humor.

The Fretwells are opening for singer/songwriter Jim Lauderdale November 20th at The Hivve in Grants Pass.

Find more information about Jimmy Fretwell and The Fretwells at his website, and on social media at the_fretwells, and jimmyfretwellmusic.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen Studios.