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JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - The Fretwells

By Dave Jackson
Published November 14, 2026 at 10:25 AM PST
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Jimmy and Dee Fretwell in a JPR Live Session
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The Fretwells at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
Jimmy and Dee Fretwell in a JPR Live Session
2 of 3  — 20261109_104057.jpg
The Fretwells at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
Jimmy and Dee Fretwell in a JPR Live Session
3 of 3  — 20261109_104140.jpg
The Fretwells at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR

From Southern Oregon, singer/songwriter Jimmy Fretwell, joined by his partner Dee Fretwell have a long history in the music community of our region.

Jimmy and Dee Fretwell are well known in Southern Oregon music scene. From organizing The West Coast Country Music Festival, their music store - Hilltop Music, to Jimmy's work in various music projects around the region. Dee at one time was the production assistant on JPR's Jefferson Exchange.

Earlier this year, Jimmy released Analog Sound - his debut solo record, and was an artist in residence at the Shaniko Music Sanctuary in Shaniko, Oregon.

He blends folk and country with sharp, introspective storytelling, and a wry sense of humor.

The Fretwells are opening for singer/songwriter Jim Lauderdale November 20th at The Hivve in Grants Pass.

Find more information about Jimmy Fretwell and The Fretwells at his website, and on social media at the_fretwells, and jimmyfretwellmusic.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen Studios.

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Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson