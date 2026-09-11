© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
COver art showing title and host name over translucent half full red wine glass graphic looking through like a lens to vineyard scene and hills in the background
Through the Wine Glass

Why Jeff Kloetzel never brings a set list to a wine tasting room

By Paula Bandy,
Natalie Golay
Published September 11, 2026 at 3:00 PM PDT
Jeff Kloetzel performs at a wine tasting room.
JK Washington
/
Courtesy of Jeff Kloetzel
Jeff Kloetzel performs at a wine tasting room.

For musician and former tasting room host Jeff Kloetzel, live music can change the experience of tasting wine.

Kloetzel spent 13 years working behind the bar in tasting rooms, where he saw how much the surroundings can shape a visitor’s experience.

“Atmosphere makes a huge difference in the experience in a tasting room or in a wine and music setting,” Kloetzel said.

Performing in a tasting room also requires a different approach than playing a concert. Kloetzel said reading — and responding — the room is part of what makes performing at wineries different from playing a traditional concert.

“In a tasting room, I never go in with a set list,” he said.

Sometimes that means providing quiet background music. Other times, he can engage more directly with listeners.

Jeff Kloetzel is a musician who specializes in performing at wine tasting rooms.
Courtesy of Jeff Kloetzel
Jeff Kloetzel is a musician who specializes in performing at wine tasting rooms.

Kloetzel sees similarities between music and wine, particularly in the subtleties people notice and the way each person experiences them differently.

“There’s all these subtleties and complexities in both wine and music,” Kloetzel said.

For Kloetzel, the connection comes down in part to harmony — how different elements can work together to create something more.

“Harmony is just this interplay of two things that really elevate the whole for me musically,” he said.

Wine and music also share another quality: People experience both differently.

“Music and wine are both so subjective,” Kloetzel said.

Guests

Tags
Through the Wine Glass AppfeedJefferson Exchangewine industry
Paula Bandy
<br/><br/>
See stories by Paula Bandy
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay