A new play explores the legacy of John Beeson and the Rogue Indian Wars

More than 150 years ago, Southern Oregon pioneer John Beeson fled his Talent homestead under the cover of night after neighbors turned against him for defending Native Americans during the Rogue Indian Wars.

Now, local writer and producer Joe Charter is bringing Beeson's story to the stage with a new play, "John Beeson: An Indian Advocate."

The staged reading draws heavily from Beeson's own writings and historical records to explore what it means to stand up for deeply held beliefs, even when doing so comes at great personal cost.

Charter said his interest in Beeson began close to home.

"I live in rural Talent out Wagner Creek Road, and twice a day I drive by this place called Beeson Lane, which runs right into the homestead where he lived," Charter said.

jbeeson.com Teresa Cisneros performs in the reading of Joe Charter's new play, John Beeson: An Indian Advocate.

Beeson, a former abolitionist, became one of the few white settlers in Southern Oregon to publicly condemn violence against Native Americans during the Rogue Indian Wars. He later traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for Native Americans and published, "A Plea for the Indians."

About 80% of the play's dialogue comes directly from historical documents, Charter said. He hopes the story encourages audiences to consider what it means to stand up for what they believe is right, even when those around them disagree.

"What does it mean for us to make a stand against something that you feel is morally right, when all of your neighbors perhaps have different views?" Charter said.

The production features Bob Jackson Miner as Beeson and former Oregon Shakespeare Festival actor Teresa Cisneros, whose performances and songs bring a Native voice into the story.

Charter said the staged reading is intended not only to educate audiences about a little-known chapter of Southern Oregon history, but also to support the future study of Native history. Net proceeds will benefit the Southern Oregon University Native American Studies scholarship fund.

"I'm not doing this to make money, or to be in the theater business, but really to educate people about this history," Charter said.

Event

A staged reading will be held July 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Meese Auditorium on the Southern Oregon University campus. Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at Paddington Station or at the door.

Guest