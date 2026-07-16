A $1 million gift is helping train Oregon's next generation of veterinarians

Finding a veterinarian can be difficult in many parts of Oregon, especially in rural communities where clinics often struggle to recruit and keep doctors.

Oregon Humane and Oregon State University are trying to help close that gap through a clinical training program that gives veterinary students hands-on experience before they enter the workforce.

A recent $1 million donation from philanthropist Audrey Albaugh will help the program continue to grow as Oregon works to strengthen its veterinary workforce.

The shortage is expected to worsen. A national projection estimates a shortage of 24,000 veterinarians by 2030. At the same time, the cost of veterinary school remains a challenge, with some students graduating with more than $400,000 in debt.

Program leaders hope more hands-on training and financial support will encourage graduates to enter the profession, particularly in rural communities.

Dr. Steve Kochis, chief medical officer and interim CEO of Oregon Humane, said the partnership has grown significantly since it began in 2007 and now serves about 100 students each year.

"Students today, thanks to this program, are able to do upwards of 30 or 40 procedures," Kochis said. He said that when he was in veterinary school, graduates typically completed far fewer surgeries before entering practice.

The required rotation gives students hands-on experience in surgery, dentistry and animal behavior.

Albaugh, who lives in Portland and Coos Bay, said she has seen the veterinarian shortage firsthand on the Oregon coast, where clinics struggle to recruit and retain staff.

"It was a win-win for me because I'm an Oregon State alum," Albaugh said. She said supporting both her alma mater and Oregon Humane made the donation an easy decision.

Albaugh's $1 million endowment is intended to help the program continue to grow, giving students exposure to a wider range of medical cases.

Kochis and Albaugh said they hope the program will encourage more graduates to practice in rural Oregon and help support animal care across the state.

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