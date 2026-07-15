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The Jefferson Exchange

North Bend newspaper digitization effort gains momentum with new donations

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:05 PM PDT
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North Bend Public Library in North Bend, Oregon.
Gary Sharp
North Bend Public Library in North Bend, Oregon.

A campaign to digitize more than 80 years of North Bend newspapers has raised $19,000 toward its $32,000 goal, moving closer to preserving decades of local history online.

When this episode first aired in May, the project had raised about $14,000, enough to begin digitizing The Coos Bay Harbor by October. The North Bend Library Foundation is now working to raise the remaining funds needed to digitize The North Bend News.

Gary Sharp, president of the North Bend Library Foundation, is leading the fundraising campaign through the North Bend Digital Newspapers Project.

The project focuses on two publications: The Coos Bay Harbor, published from 1905 to 1950, and The North Bend News, published from 1951 to 1986. Most of those archives currently exist only as paper copies or on microfilm, both of which are deteriorating.

"Microfilm doesn't last forever, and the paper copies are actually much more fragile than the microfilm," Sharp said.

Sharp said the project would complete a major regional preservation effort.

"These two papers that we're working to digitize are the last two papers in Coos County that need preserving online," he said.

The foundation is partnering with the University of Oregon's Historic Oregon Newspapers program to make the archives searchable and freely available online.

Residents can support the project by donating to the North Bend Public Library Foundation through the city's website or by mail.

Sharp said the community response has been "extremely gratifying."

"Newspapers, of course, are very important records of a community's life," Sharp said. "They capture stories that may not appear in official records."

Organizers expect the full archive to be available online by late 2027.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay