Meet two candidates in crowded Josephine County commissioner race

A six-way race for Josephine County commissioner is taking shape ahead of the May 19 primary, with candidates offering sharply different ideas about how the county should be run.

This is the second of two forums with candidates. An earlier discussion featured Colene Martin, John West and Tracy Thompson.

Alicia Dove was invited to participate in the second forum and initially accepted but declined on the day of the event.

Konnor Kirkpatrick and Corey Wilson, both younger candidates, say the county needs “real people” in office rather than career politicians or special interests, but they outlined distinct visions for the county’s future.

Both candidates said the county needs greater transparency and stronger cooperation with city governments.

Konnor Kirkpatrick

Kirkpatrick, a local contractor and owner of a mattress recycling business, entered politics after a dispute over waste management. He said he was banned from the local transfer station for five years during a conflict over trash-hauling rights. That experience prompted him to attend government meetings and challenge what he describes as “monopoly corporations” controlling essential services.

Kirkpatrick supports a county-run transfer station system to lower costs and expand recycling.

He said his top priority is addressing homelessness, emphasizing an “opportunity first” approach over traditional housing models. He is helping to build Parker’s Place, a project that converts shipping containers into sleeping units.

“Other candidates like to talk about problems or talk about solutions,” he said. “I’m on the ground building the solutions right now.”

Kirkpatrick said the county should cut red tape to allow more flexibility for workforce and transitional housing.

Corey Wilson

Wilson, a veteran of the Oregon Army National Guard and a local business owner, said he is running to represent younger residents and people in unincorporated rural areas.

Wilson said the current commission has been too focused on "personal gain," leaving some residents feeling unheard. He described himself as a mission-oriented team builder.

His top priority is economic growth, which he said would help address issues such as crime and poverty. He suggested the county expand access to remote-work tools, such as satellite internet service, and promote year-round tourism to increase the tax base without raising taxes.

Wilson also pointed to challenges small businesses face.

“The red tape has kept a lot of businesses away,” he said.

He emphasized improving civic dialogue, saying leaders should listen more and make meetings more accessible to residents outside Grants Pass.

Guests

Konnor Kirkpatrick

Corey Wilson