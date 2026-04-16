In Oregon’s 2nd District, a teacher-turned-candidate takes on an incumbent

Voters in Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District will choose among differing visions for representation in the Republican primary on May 19, as Peter Larson and Andrea Carr challenge incumbent Cliff Bentz.

Bentz was invited to participate in the forum but did not accept. Carr was scheduled to appear but had an unexpected change in her schedule. The Jefferson Exchange will attempt to have her on at a later date.

Larson, an Oregon native, is making his first run for political office. A former high school social studies teacher in the timber town of Sweet Home and a current admissions counselor at Eastern Oregon University, he said his campaign is rooted in community service and local engagement.

He said he entered the race out of a desire for more efficient government and frustration with federal budget cuts. He criticized Bentz for supporting legislation that Larson said threatens rural health care systems while increasing the national debt.

Transparency and accountability are central to Larson’s platform. He said he plans to hold town halls in all 22 counties in the district, contrasting that approach with Bentz, who Larson said has recently avoided such forums amid constituent frustration.

“An in-person town hall gives direct accountability and a better understanding of local concerns,” Larson said. “That’s the job. If people come and shout, it’s because they have a reason."

As the primary approaches, Larson said he is focused on affordability and accessibility.

“I want to help the people of Congressional District 2, and that starts with listening to you,” he said.

Larson said his background in teaching government has shaped his approach to public service. He said he is ready to apply those lessons in office.

Guest