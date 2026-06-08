Pacific Northwest news: How smokejumpers, tribes and students are caring for Northwest ecosystems

This week, we explore three stories from across the Pacific Northwest, examining the people, places and projects shaping the region's environment.

A new class of cadets learns to climb trees and sew to become smokejumpers

At California's Redding Smokejumper Base, a new class of cadets recently completed a demanding six-week training program to join the ranks of firefighters who parachute into remote wildfires. In addition to learning to jump from C-23 Sherpa aircraft, recruits train in specialized skills such as tree climbing and industrial sewing, making their own jumpsuits.

With levee breached, Siuslaw Estuary connects to its past life as a sanctuary for salmon, lamprey and tule

Near Florence, Oregon, a 15-year restoration effort reached a milestone when crews breached an earthen levee at the former Waite Ranch, reconnecting former dairy farmland to the Siuslaw estuary. Led by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians and partner organizations, the project restored habitat for salmon and lamprey and created a cultural gathering place, where tribal members can practice traditions such as returning salmon remains to the water.

PacWave makes the most of funding delays by sparking curiosity in scientists, students

Off the coast of Newport, Oregon, students from Oregon Coast Community College recently joined scientists aboard the research vessel Pacific Storm to collect seafloor sediment samples at the PacWave South wave-energy test site. By sorting through mud samples for marine organisms such as clams and worms, students helped researchers monitor seafloor ecology while gaining hands-on experience with marine science and ocean research.

