How a grassroots idea becomes one of Oregon’s largest children’s museums

The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon was little more than a dream packed into the back of Sunny's vehicle.

“I had a box of toys and a minivan and went around to festivals asking people what we needed in this community,” said Sunny Spicer, the museum’s executive director.

That grassroots effort has grown into what Spicer describes as the largest children’s museum in Oregon. The organization, now part of the Oregon Center for Creative Learning, draws about 110,000 visitors each year.

The organization also operates the Ivy School, which serves about 360 preschool students in 14 classrooms.

Spicer said the museum’s approach centers on hands-on learning rather than screens.

“What we want is not to just put a screen in front of them,” she said. “We want them to experience it in a way they’re going to understand.”

Exhibits range from a child-sized orchard to a mock neonatal unit, designed to engage children during early developmental years.

The museum has expanded into the historic Carnegie Library and the former Mail Tribune building in Medford. Despite that growth, Spicer said accessibility remains a priority, with about half of visitors receiving some form of financial assistance.

“The worst day for me is being in a position to have to turn somebody away,” she said.

Spicer said the museum’s mission extends beyond children, emphasizing curiosity and play for all ages.

“You don’t get too old for play,” she said. “I have the best job in the world.”

Guest