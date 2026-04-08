Josephine County Commission: 3 candidates outline competing visions

Josephine County voters will choose among sharply different visions for local government as six candidates compete for commissioner, Seat 1, in the May 19 primary.

Three candidates — Colene Martin, John West and Tracy Thompson — discussed their priorities in a recent roundtable, highlighting differences on government spending, public trust, economic development and the county’s role in addressing homelessness.

Colene Martin

Martin, who was appointed to the seat in February 2026, said her campaign focuses on providing steady leadership after a period of local uncertainty.

A former business owner and past leader of the Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce, Martin said her private-sector experience shaped her approach to collaboration and problem-solving.

“The work of rebuilding trust is underway," she said, "and I’m committed to seeing it through."

Her priorities include regulatory clarity for economic development and maintaining public safety through support for law enforcement levies and school resource officers.

Martin said her leadership style is one of balance and respect.

She said she was disappointed the county declined state emergency funding for homelessness, calling the issue a crisis.

John West

West, a lifelong resident and former county commissioner, is running on a platform of fiscal conservatism and government downsizing.

He pointed to his background in timber, firefighting and business management as shaping his approach to government and spending.

West said he is self-funding his campaign and does not plan to solicit donations.

“Government should live within its means, just like the families it serves,” he said.

West proposes lowering property taxes, reducing spending and funding veteran services through timber harvests on county land.

He also criticized the relationship between the county and the city of Grants Pass, calling the city “the job killer of Josephine County” because of fees and regulations.

West said major structural decisions, such as creating a county manager position, should go to voters.

He supported the decision to reject state emergency funding for homelessness, citing concerns about conditions tied to the funding and arguing homelessness is primarily a city responsibility.

Tracy Thompson

Thompson described himself as an outsider with a background in biochemistry and international policy.

He said his experience working internationally allows him to operate independently of entrenched local interests.

“My decisions are influenced by emotion but guided by facts,” he said.

Thompson supports a utilitarian approach aimed at achieving the greatest good for the most people.

His platform focuses on transparency and economic diversification. Proposals include developing a net energy production facility to create jobs and generate revenue and building tiny-home communities to address housing shortages.

Thompson said the county should take a more active role in addressing homelessness, noting city residents are also county constituents and arguing officials have left funding opportunities unused.

Three other candidates — Corey Wilson, Konnor Kirkpatrick and Alicia Louise Dove — are also running. The Jefferson Exchange plans to interview them in upcoming segments.

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