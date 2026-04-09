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The Jefferson Exchange

Lane County proposal aims to give rivers and forests legal rights

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 9, 2026 at 12:56 PM PDT
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A watershed creek runs along the property of Justin Workman and Eron King in rural Lane County, Oregon on March 12, 2026.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
A watershed creek runs along the property of Justin Workman and Eron King in rural Lane County, Oregon on March 12, 2026.

Lane County voters will consider Measure 20-373 on May 19, a proposal known as the “Watersheds Bill of Rights.” The measure would grant natural ecosystems legal rights to exist, regenerate and maintain clean water free from pollution.

The proposal builds on years of efforts by rural residents to address environmental concerns, including aerial herbicide spraying. Courts have previously struck down local bans, citing state preemption.

KLCC reporter Nathan Wilk said the measure represents a new legal strategy.

Supporters say framing ecosystems as rights-bearing entities could give residents stronger grounds to challenge pollution in court.

If approved, the measure would require violators to pay for environmental restoration and could impose daily fines for ongoing harm.

Wilk said enforcement would include both county oversight and the ability for residents to file lawsuits.

“If someone violates these rights," Wilks said, "they’d have to pay to reverse the damage."

The measure would also allow legal challenges to government-approved projects that could harm protected ecosystems.

The proposal has raised concerns about its potential economic effects.

Opponents say its broad language could lead to increased litigation and delay projects, including housing and public services.

Wilk said critics worry it could create widespread uncertainty.

“It could leave local businesses, school districts or government feeling basically paralyzed,” he said.

The outcome of the measure could influence whether similar approaches are pursued elsewhere in Oregon.

Guest

  • Nathan Wilk, reporter, KLCC
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay