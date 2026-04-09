Lane County proposal aims to give rivers and forests legal rights

Lane County voters will consider Measure 20-373 on May 19, a proposal known as the “Watersheds Bill of Rights.” The measure would grant natural ecosystems legal rights to exist, regenerate and maintain clean water free from pollution.

The proposal builds on years of efforts by rural residents to address environmental concerns, including aerial herbicide spraying. Courts have previously struck down local bans, citing state preemption.

KLCC reporter Nathan Wilk said the measure represents a new legal strategy.

Supporters say framing ecosystems as rights-bearing entities could give residents stronger grounds to challenge pollution in court.

If approved, the measure would require violators to pay for environmental restoration and could impose daily fines for ongoing harm.

Wilk said enforcement would include both county oversight and the ability for residents to file lawsuits.

“If someone violates these rights," Wilks said, "they’d have to pay to reverse the damage."

The measure would also allow legal challenges to government-approved projects that could harm protected ecosystems.

The proposal has raised concerns about its potential economic effects.

Opponents say its broad language could lead to increased litigation and delay projects, including housing and public services.

Wilk said critics worry it could create widespread uncertainty.

“It could leave local businesses, school districts or government feeling basically paralyzed,” he said.

The outcome of the measure could influence whether similar approaches are pursued elsewhere in Oregon.

Guest