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The Jefferson Exchange

In Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, 3 Democrats pitch rural priorities and change

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 9, 2026 at 1:07 PM PDT
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Chris Beck and Patty Snow sit in a radio studio with Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green during a live candidate forum at JPR.
Natalie Golay
/
JPR
Democratic candidates for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, Chris Beck (center) and Patty Snow (right), speak with Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on April 8, 2026. Mary Doyle joined the forum by phone.

Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District spans roughly two-thirds of the state, including Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. Republican incumbent Cliff Bentz has held the seat since 2021.

Six Democrats are running in the May 19 primary. This forum features Chris Beck, Mary Doyle and Patty Snow.

Three other candidates — Rebecca Mueller, Peter Quince and Dawn Rasmussen — were featured on April 2.

Despite differences in their backgrounds, Beck, Doyle and Snow share a criticism of Bentz, arguing that he has not adequately represented rural Oregon or challenged the Trump administration.

Chris Beck

Beck has a background in public policy and rural economic development. He served three terms in the Oregon House and previously worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration.

His platform emphasizes funding for rural hospitals, support for local farm ownership and housing development focused on existing communities rather than urban expansion.

Beck said his experience would allow him to be effective immediately in Congress and argued that compromise is essential to governing.

“I don’t see compromise as a dirty word,” Beck said. “The middle ground can be found to move something forward, and we aren’t doing enough of that.”

He also criticized Bentz for what he described as a lack of engagement on issues such as tariffs and vote-by-mail.

Mary Doyle

Doyle describes herself as a lifelong public servant with deep ties to Oregon’s public schools and rural communities.

She contrasts her experience with what she calls entrenched politicians, pointing to her personal financial challenges, including paying off student loans at age 51 and working service-industry jobs.

“I know what it means to be on the struggle bus,” Doyle said. “It’s one thing to intellectually understand an experience, but it’s another to have lived it.”

Doyle supports measures such as overturning the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision, strengthening accountability for elected officials and expanding civics and media literacy education.

Patty Snow

Snow brings 40 years of business management experience and describes herself as a civil servant rather than a career politician.

Her priorities include maintaining rural hospital access, addressing food insecurity and protecting individual rights. She also raised concerns about rising costs, including gas prices and Medicaid cuts.

"When there is an injustice being done...you get in and fix it.” “I refuse to be the generation that lets our democracy fall."

Snow also emphasized support for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, saying they are important for future generations.

Guests

Oregon's 2nd Congressional District is the largest in the state.
Wikimedia Commons
Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District covers roughly two-thirds of the state, including much of Southern and Eastern Oregon.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay