Oregon’s 2nd District: 3 Democrats lay out plans to win rural voters

With Oregon’s statewide primary election set for May 19, the Jefferson Exchange hosted a forum featuring three of six Democratic candidates running in Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District.

Additional forums are planned with the remaining Democratic and Republican candidates.

The forum introduced voters to candidates seeking to challenge Republican incumbent Cliff Bentz in a district that spans roughly two-thirds of the state. Candidates discussed their motivations, strategies for appealing to a Republican-leaning electorate and the experience they say sets them apart.

Rebecca Mueller

Rebecca Mueller, a pediatrician with 15 years of experience in rural health care, has focused her campaign on health care, environmental stewardship and small-town economies. She said Democrats have struggled to connect with rural communities and emphasized what she called the “interdependent future” of agriculture and public lands.

“I want to change the conversation of how we talk about our neighbors, even if they’re in a different party,” she said.

Mueller said her medical background offers insight into how government policy affects families’ daily lives, from housing to reproductive health.

Peter Quince

Peter Quince described himself as a “policy wonk” and “citizen legislator,” citing a long-standing interest in politics that began in childhood. His platform centers on bringing federal investment, including green energy, water reclamation and public safety, to a district he said has been overlooked.

Quince said he believes in restoring the proper role of Congress and ridding government of corruption. He said his approach is guided by the Hebrew concept of "tikkun olam," or repairing the world.

“I am eager to join my hands with yours to work towards tikkun olam and heal the world,” he said.

Dawn Rasmussen

Dawn Rasmussen, a small-business owner and former school board member, said she prioritizes listening over what she described as political theater. She said she has traveled more than 7,000 miles across the district to meet voters and better understand local concerns.

“I see this as a service moment, where I can transfer that angst, that fear, and turn it into positive energy,” she said.

Rasmussen said she seeks common ground with disengaged voters by avoiding charged language and focusing on shared values.

Guests