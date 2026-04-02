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The Jefferson Exchange

From symptoms to treatment: understanding Parkinson’s disease

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:22 PM PDT
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Dr. Kathleen Blake is a former doctor who contracted Parkinson's disease.
Healthgrades
Dr. Kathleen Blake is a former doctor who contracted Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson’s disease affects about 1 million Americans, according to the National Institutes of Health, gradually impacting both cognitive and physical mobility.

For Dr. Kathleen Blake, a former cardiologist, her diagnosis in 2017 marked a turning point after 25 years in medical practice.

Blake said her symptoms began with persistent shoulder pain and a slight hand tremor, which she initially attributed to aging.

Common early symptoms of Parkinson’s include tremor, muscle stiffness, slowed movement and balance problems.

Blake said patients should not rely on a primary care doctor or cardiologist alone for a diagnosis. She said Parkinson’s affects the whole body and that specialists in movement disorders are best equipped to guide treatment that may slow its progression.

John Lehr, president and CEO of the Parkinson’s Foundation, said diagnosis remains challenging because there is no single test for Parkinson’s. He said clinicians rely on symptom observation and expertise.

National Institute on Aging (NIH)

Despite the challenges, Lehr said people diagnosed with Parkinson’s can maintain a high quality of life with consistent treatment and exercise.

Treatment for Parkinson’s typically includes medications to manage symptoms, along with physical therapy, regular exercise and other lifestyle changes aimed at maintaining mobility and quality of life.

The foundation is leading a global genetic study to better understand the disease and develop new therapies. Lehr said collecting large datasets from diverse populations may help researchers identify patterns that lead to disease-modifying drugs.

Blake said aging remains the primary risk factor, but patients and families should seek reliable information and feel empowered to manage the disease.

"There is time to learn,” she said.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay