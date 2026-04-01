How low snowpack is putting pressure on Oregon farmers

Oregon is facing its second-worst snowpack on record after the warmest winter season since the late 1800s. Statewide snow water equivalent is at 29% of normal, and Gov. Tina Kotek has declared drought emergencies in Deschutes, Umatilla and Baker counties.

“There’s just going to be less water to go around,” said Alejandro Figueroa, an agriculture reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting.

For many farmers, water availability depends on irrigation districts, which Figueroa described as similar to a utility for agriculture. These districts divert water from rivers to fields, but with natural flows expected to be significantly lower this year, many will rely on stored water in reservoirs earlier than usual.

Oregon distributes water under the doctrine of prior appropriation, often described as a first-come, first-served system. Those with the oldest water rights are the last to be cut off during shortages, leaving junior water rights holders at greater risk. Many storage accounts are expected to be depleted before the end of summer.

The situation is especially acute in Southern Oregon’s Klamath Basin, where an estimated 40,000 acres of farmland may be left fallow to balance irrigation demand with federal protections for endangered species. Some reservoirs have carryover water from previous years, but the long-term outlook remains uncertain.

“It just kind of becomes a question of how long you can hold on,” Figueroa said.

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