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The Jefferson Exchange

How low snowpack is putting pressure on Oregon farmers

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:57 AM PDT
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Oregon farms struggle through a prolonged drought.
Coourtesy of Yadira Lopez
/
Malheur Enterprise
Oregon farms struggle through a prolonged drought.

Oregon is facing its second-worst snowpack on record after the warmest winter season since the late 1800s. Statewide snow water equivalent is at 29% of normal, and Gov. Tina Kotek has declared drought emergencies in Deschutes, Umatilla and Baker counties.

“There’s just going to be less water to go around,” said Alejandro Figueroa, an agriculture reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting.

For many farmers, water availability depends on irrigation districts, which Figueroa described as similar to a utility for agriculture. These districts divert water from rivers to fields, but with natural flows expected to be significantly lower this year, many will rely on stored water in reservoirs earlier than usual.

Oregon distributes water under the doctrine of prior appropriation, often described as a first-come, first-served system. Those with the oldest water rights are the last to be cut off during shortages, leaving junior water rights holders at greater risk. Many storage accounts are expected to be depleted before the end of summer.

The situation is especially acute in Southern Oregon’s Klamath Basin, where an estimated 40,000 acres of farmland may be left fallow to balance irrigation demand with federal protections for endangered species. Some reservoirs have carryover water from previous years, but the long-term outlook remains uncertain.

“It just kind of becomes a question of how long you can hold on,” Figueroa said.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay